Malema says 'there is no future in South Africa without the ownership of land'

EFF supporters were gathered outside business tycoon Johann Ruperts' Remgro Limited office block in Stellenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told supporters that poverty in South Africa is due to a lack of land ownership.

EFF supporters gathered outside business tycoon Johann Ruperts' Remgro Limited office block in Stellenbosch after a march on Wednesday.

The EFF are observing the day that Dutch explorer Jan van Riebeeck arrived on the shores of Cape Town on 6 April 1652.

Malema said land and resources should be returned to their rightful owners.

"This youth is here during working hours in their numbers because they are not working and because they have no land to work on. Our poverty is because of lack of ownership of land."

Malema said the party wanted a peaceful distribution of land.

"There is no future in South Africa without the ownership of land."