Malema says 'there is no future in South Africa without the ownership of land'
EFF supporters were gathered outside business tycoon Johann Ruperts' Remgro Limited office block in Stellenbosch.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told supporters that poverty in South Africa is due to a lack of land ownership.
EFF supporters gathered outside business tycoon Johann Ruperts' Remgro Limited office block in Stellenbosch after a march on Wednesday.
The EFF are observing the day that Dutch explorer Jan van Riebeeck arrived on the shores of Cape Town on 6 April 1652.
Malema said land and resources should be returned to their rightful owners.
"This youth is here during working hours in their numbers because they are not working and because they have no land to work on. Our poverty is because of lack of ownership of land."
Malema said the party wanted a peaceful distribution of land.
"There is no future in South Africa without the ownership of land."
Earlier, EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Temba explained some of the reasons for the party's march: "In our founding manifesto we have outlined that we are going to exhaust all means possible to get the land back for our people and this includes legislative measures. As you are aware, we have tried in terms of the Land Expropriation Without Compensation Bill but we're not going to limit ourselves to that legal process because our participation in Parliament is to push its parameters to see how far we get legal means of restoring the dignity of our people."
