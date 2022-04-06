JSC to submit report on shortlisted Constitutional Court candidates to Ramaphosa

The Judicial Service Commission has dropped acting Judge David Unterhalter’s name from the list, naming only four candidates.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it's preparing its report on its shortlisted Constitutional Court candidates to submit to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The JSC has dropped acting Judge David Unterhalter’s name from the list, leaving only four candidates.

This meant Ramaphosa would be able to fill only one of two vacancies at the Constitutional Court as the Constitution required the JSC to submit three more names than there were vacancies.

The JSC’s two spokespersons, Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Doris Tshepe, faced a barrage of questions about Unterhalter’s name coming off the list.

Baloyi confirmed the decision was taken after deliberations followed by a vote, as was the case with all JSC decisions, but could not give the reasons.

"Reasons have to be given to the president first. He cannot hear the reasons from the public or the media. Unless you’re challenging that then there is no further benefit to this question being repeated over and over. Do accept that the JSC has an obligation to give the reasons to the president before we share them with the public, and that is what will happen in this case."

The JSC said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was compiling the report to Ramaphosa.