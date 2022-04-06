JSC grills Unterhalter over petition for leave to appeal while acting at the SCA

All five contenders for the posts were asked if they would recuse themselves if confronted with a matter they had previously decided on. Everyone, including Unterhalter, said they would do so.

CAPE TOWN - A candidate for one of two vacancies in the Constitutional Court, judge David Unterhalter, was grilled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday for failing to recuse himself from a matter he had sat on in another court.

But Unterhalter was confronted with evidence he had dismissed a petition for leave to appeal while acting at the Supreme Court of Appeal and later agreed to the same decision at the Constitutional Court where he is an acting judge.

There was a 30-minute adjournment for Unterhalter to check his emails to be able to answer the questions from commissioner Mvuzo Notyesi.

He then responded and said: “I can only say that it was an error, I did not recall that I had sat on the petition. Commissioners will know that many, many of these petitions come and one sits on them in their many numbers.”

Unterhalter told the JSC he was part of a decision by a quorum of Constitutional Court judges and that his presence did not change the outcome.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema tackled him over this, citing the “morality” of the impact on the image of the judiciary.

Unterhalter said: “I don’t think it’s got anything to do with morality whatsoever, it’s got to do with an error which I think most fair people would acknowledge can be made - and as long as it’s corrected, there is no harm done.”