Joburg Mayor Phalatse worried about recent attacks on City Power security guards

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Wednesday said that she was extremely concerned about the series of attacks on City Power security guards.

The mayor has been calling for national intervention following a spate of attacks on City Power's contracted security personnel.

Last week, three separate attacks were carried out on City Power staff - two guards were killed.

Phalatse said that if something was not done urgently, the country's economy will be affected.

“We are not going to be able to fight this alone. At some point, we need SAPS onboard, we need the intelligence onboard. I have written to the Presidency, and I have written to the NPA,” Phalatse said.