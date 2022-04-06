Infrastructure vandalism that caused Gugulethu power outage to cost CoCT R160k

Four contractors, a municipal staff member and a member of the public were hurt during the incident caused by vandalism.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that the damage to the infrastructure that caused the power outage in Area 12 would cost around R160,000.

On Monday, there was a power outage in Manenberg, Heideveld and Gugulethu.

Some of those injured by the power surge in Gugulethu remain in ICU with severe burn wounds.

Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, said that in February alone, the cost of vandalism and theft of electricity cables in the city came to a whopping R1 million in 38 reported incidents.

"An investigation is under way to determine the full cost of the damage and other important elements around the incident. Vandalism and theft are a major issue in this area and I urge the public to help us by being our eyes and ears by reporting those behind these crimes," Van Reenen said.