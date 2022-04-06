Hero's welcome for Grammy winner Black Coffee on arrival in SA
The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo touched down on home soil on Tuesday night receiving a hero's welcome from government officials, family members and hundreds of fans.
JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African artist DJ Black Coffee has thanked his fans for their support as they gathered at OR Tambo International Airport.
