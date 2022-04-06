Hero's welcome for Grammy winner Black Coffee on arrival in SA The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo touched down on home soil on Tuesday night receiving a hero's welcome from government officials, family members and hundreds of fans. OR Tambo International Airport

Nkosinathi Maphumulo JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African artist DJ Black Coffee has thanked his fans for their support as they gathered at OR Tambo International Airport. The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, touched down on home soil on Tuesday night, receiving a hero's welcome from government officials, family members and hundreds of fans. #BlackCoffee arrives at OR Tambo International Airport where hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate his Grammy win pic.twitter.com/bHcNxd8pMP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2022 I remain in awe of Gods grace and mercy; because I did not prepare a speech for the ceremony, with this post I would like to extend my gratitude.

I thank God for the gift of music, for blessing me with a beautiful healthy family, a wonderful group of friends and fans from pic.twitter.com/HbBQdLj85v Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 5, 2022 This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this Music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me.

@esonaaaaa , to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and pic.twitter.com/gIqdY2etUO Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 5, 2022

It was his first return home since winning his Grammy award for best dance/electronic album on Sunday night.

Maphumulo gave some words of encouragement to his supporters: “I want to say to all the kids who believe that they can be anything in the world despite your environment and where you live and were born, it is possible and all you have to do is be resilient and have faith.”

