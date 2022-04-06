Go

Hero's welcome for Grammy winner Black Coffee on arrival in SA

The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo touched down on home soil on Tuesday night receiving a hero's welcome from government officials, family members and hundreds of fans.

Grammy winner DJ Black Coffee at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 5 April 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG - Grammy award-winning South African artist DJ Black Coffee has thanked his fans for their support as they gathered at OR Tambo International Airport.

The DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, touched down on home soil on Tuesday night, receiving a hero's welcome from government officials, family members and hundreds of fans.

It was his first return home since winning his Grammy award for best dance/electronic album on Sunday night.

Maphumulo gave some words of encouragement to his supporters: “I want to say to all the kids who believe that they can be anything in the world despite your environment and where you live and were born, it is possible and all you have to do is be resilient and have faith.”

