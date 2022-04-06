Go

Heidelberg Rd closed due to City Deep protest, SAPS & JMPD monitoring situation

Several roads have been closed to traffic and officials are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Police and metro police have been monitoring a protest in City Deep on Wednesday morning.

It’s not yet clear what the residents are angry over, but it’s believed that it is linked to electricity problems.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Xolani Fihla said: "Heidelberg Road is closed off to traffic. At the moment it’s not yet confirmed what the protest is about but it’s suspected that it’s about electricity being off in the area."

