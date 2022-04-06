EFF's Malema leads Stellenbosch land march to Johann Rupert's Remgro HQ
Julius Malema is leading supporters at the party’s land day picket to businessman Johann Rupert’s office, Remgro Limited.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is leading a land ownership march in Stellenbosch.
Malema is leading the party’s land march to the offices of Remgro Limited chairperson Johann Rupert.
The EFF are observing the day that Dutch explorer Jan van Riebeeck arrived on the shores of Cape Town on 6 April 1652.
#EFFLandDay Supporters on the road marching, led by party leader Julius Malema. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/R9Hsvi0pXgEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
Intermittent rain did not deter EFF supporters from chanting and singing songs of freedom.
Dozens of police and traffic officials are escorting the crowd to businessman Rupert’s Remgro office block.
The convoy is attracting a lot of attention from onlookers along Bird Street.
Malema is set to hand over a memorandum and address supporters at the march’s end location.
EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Temba explained some of the reasons for the party's march: "In our founding manifesto we have outlined that we are going to exhaust all means possible to get the land back for our people and this includes legislative measures. As you are aware, we have tried in terms of the Land Expropriation Without Compensation Bill but we're not going to limit ourselves to that legal process because our participation in Parliament is to push its parameters to see how far we get legal means of restoring the dignity of our people."