EFF's Malema leads Stellenbosch land march to Johann Rupert's Remgro HQ

Intermittent rain did not deter EFF supporters from chanting and singing songs of freedom.

Dozens of police and traffic officials are escorting the crowd to businessman Rupert’s Remgro office block.

The convoy is attracting a lot of attention from onlookers along Bird Street.

Malema is set to hand over a memorandum and address supporters at the march’s end location.

EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Temba explained some of the reasons for the party's march: "In our founding manifesto we have outlined that we are going to exhaust all means possible to get the land back for our people and this includes legislative measures. As you are aware, we have tried in terms of the Land Expropriation Without Compensation Bill but we're not going to limit ourselves to that legal process because our participation in Parliament is to push its parameters to see how far we get legal means of restoring the dignity of our people."