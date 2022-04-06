EFF plans land protest in Stellenbosch on same day Van Riebeeck arrived in 1652

They want to hand over a memorandum to business tycoon Johann Rupert.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters are planning a protest march around land ownership in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

They want to hand over a memorandum to business tycoon Johann Rupert.

The action coincides with the day Jan van Riebeeck docked in Cape Town on the 6 April 1652.



Party leaders will lead the land march dubbed the "EFF Land Day Picket at Rupert Farms".

Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said: “370 years later and Africans remain landless without ownership of our natural resources and to know economic power hence the EFF marks this day with a picket at the two farms that Johann Rupert claims to own.”

Stellenbosch Municipality has granted permission for the march from Mount Simon, opposite the Kayamandi informal settlement, from 11 am on Wednesday.

They'll make their way to Remgro Limited in Stellentia Way and 1,500 people can participate with 150 marshalls managing the crowd.

An EFF-led land protest is also scheduled to take place at the Malalane Gate in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.