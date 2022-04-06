Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight

Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Diepsloot residents say they will continue to protest overnight to make sure their plight is heard for better policing in the area.

Community leader Lefa Nkala said the community was not impressed by an earlier visit from Police Minister Bheki Cele when he announced several interim measures.

“The community members, especially from Extensions 1 and 2, they felt that these people left them in the same situation that they were complaining about. So, they decided to close the N14 and we are still protesting.”

Residents have been protesting over issues including corruption, under-resourced and outnumbered police officers and the lax enforcement of immigration laws that they alleged had led to high levels of crime in the area.

INTERIM MEASURES

Cele said at least 30 members of the police's tactical response team would remain in Diepsloot while 16 police vehicles would be positioned at the local police station over the next 24 hours.

He promised to return to the area on Friday to discuss more long-term solutions but has made several interventions in the meantime.

"Tonight [Wednesday] as we said, the national commissioner is here. He is bringing extra special units of TRT, we are bringing POP to be here, also vehicles from the metro. We are bringing a special detectives team to come and deal with outstanding and cold cases. We are bringing 16 more cars in the next 24 hours."

During his visit, he was taken to the site where seven people were allegedly murdered at the weekend.

Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauli later arrived in the area and was led by a different group to an area alleged to be where some undocumented migrants were allegedly living.