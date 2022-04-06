Diepsloot calm but tense after second day of violent protests Community members met with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) where they demanded more police visibility and better resources at police stations. SAPS

JMPD

Diepsloot

Diepsloot protest JOHANNESBURG - The situation in Diepsloot remains calm but tense after residents engaged in a second day of violent protests against high crime levels. Community members met with the local South African Police Service (SAPS) where they demanded more police visibility and better resources at police stations. Police have deployed officers to monitor the area. #DiepslootProtest Residents have barricaded roads with rubble and overturned bins as they protest against crime in the area. They are calling for better police visibility and resources at police stations. MS pic.twitter.com/kz9INto1tV EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022

The bundles of thatch sold on the side of the road have been set alight and smoldering debris from burning tyres have been swept aside.

A crowd of about 100 people who had gathered at the corner of JB Marks and William Nicol streets have moved inside the township.

As locals call for an intervention against crime, a resident played a voice note reporting an alleged murder from Tuesday night.

The man, who runs a salon in Diepsloot, said that he was also a victim recently.

"When I knock off, I take my things home. They came after me at around 9 - they took my batteries, my phones and my money. They pointed guns at us," he said.

A police nyala is parked at the top of the street keeping a watchful eye on the situation.