Deteriorating road infrastructure stifling agriculture's potential - Agri SA

Road infrastructure CAPE TOWN - Deteriorating road infrastructure is stifling the agriculture sector's potential of being an even bigger contributor to the country's economy, says Agri SA. The industry body outlined the findings of a survey that assessed the impact that the decline in transportation infrastructure has had on the sector. Agri SA said that the sector already contributed R128 billion to gross domestic product (GDP), but this could be even higher. #StateOfRoads Agri Northern Cape President, Nicol Jansen, says the state of the provinces roads needs urgent intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q3anN0Cm33 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2022

Three hundred and eleven people from the five most affected provinces in the country participated in the study.

Agricultural economist, Kulani Siweya, said that the respondents, on average, incurred repair and other related costs of more than R200,000 per participant.

"All but two respondents experienced operational challenges because of the state of our roads, with an estimated average of 16% in turnover losses during the last financial year," Siweya said.

The organisation's head of labour and development, Lebogang Sethusha, stressed the importance of being able to link producers to markets.

"We cannot afford the state of our roads being an Achilles heel to income opportunities and job generation. Direct impact of improved roads on employment can be created during the construction and maintenance of these roads," Sethusha said.