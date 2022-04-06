DA's Cassim wants MEC to provide names of EC schools with inadequate sanitation

CAPE TOWN - An National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegate said that he had witnessed a total disregard for human dignity while visiting a school in the Eastern Cape.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Yusuf Cassim was on an oversight visit to the Lundini Primary School in the OR Tambo District recently.

The province is among regions struggling to eradicate pit toilets and inadequate sanitation facilities at schools.

Cassim said that young learners at the school were forced to relieve themselves at a tree where the school governing body chairperson told him they'd recently discovered a black mamba.

Cassim said that the NCOP delegation found that Lundini Primary School had six pit latrines, used by both learners and teachers, but the seats were too large for young children.

"There are currently 1,598 schools in the province with inappropriate and unsafe sanitation, including pit latrines. The inability of the Department of Education and the ANC government to rectify this long-standing travesty is unacceptable," Cassim said.

He said that he had submitted a detailed parliamentary question to the Eastern Cape Education MEC to provide the names of all primary schools in the province where the state of sanitation was inadequate.