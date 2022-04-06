City Power says Joburg CBD power restored but some residents disagree

City Power earlier on Wednesday said they had restored power following the underground tunnel fire that happened last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Johannesburg residents in the CBD say they are still without power despite claims by City Power that the issue had been resolved.

The utility said on Wednesday that they had restored power following the underground tunnel fire that happened last week.

Cables that supplied electricity to the Johannesburg Central and John Ware Substation in Fordsburg were destroyed in the blaze, resulting in more than a week-long outage in some parts of the city centre.

"We are aware of the localised problems and teams will be going through the network to verify issues and do the repairs. Those customers who are still calling, who are saying they never received electricity its just small streets that's why we are calling them localised problems," said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He added technicians were working to restore electricity.