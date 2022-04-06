Bheki Cele to address Diepsloot protestors where ‘police are afraid to patrol’

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has arrived in Diepsloot where he is expected to address the community on high crime levels.

Ward 113 Councillor Abraham Mabuke said the area had been shut down by protestors over a spate of killings, including the recent attack on a family where a child was left orphaned and fighting for her life.

“As we speak, the child is in critical condition,” he told Eyewitness News.

Mabuke said killings had become a common occurrence in the area that eve police were afraid to patrol.

“There are almost six squatter camps where police are afraid to enter at night. We need Bheki Cele and the other ministers to sit down. We need electricity here in Extension 1 in all the streets so that when crime happens people and the police can enter.”

On Wednesday morning, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko arrived but community members refused to speak with her.

Protestors told Eyewitness News that Cele had better not make any more empty promises.

Residents have been protesting at the gates of the local police station for a second day where they want more resources deployed. They said police simply couldn’t cope with high crime levels in the area.

A heavy police presence has been maintained where protesters have been singing slogans and holding placards lamenting the failure of government to provide basic services and manage undocumented nationals in the area.”