ANC sees 'nothing wrong' with Msibi addressing members despite stepping aside

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC sees nothing wrong with newly elected Mpumalanga Provincial Treasurer Mandla Msibi addressing party members after he stepped aside from his duties.

Msibi, who faces murder charges, has been away from party activities since last year and was reminded by the Acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile that he was to remain on "step aside" even after being elected an official in the province.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the ANC in Mpumalanga to reflect on the election of Msibi in light of its renewal project.

The terms and conditions under which ANC members were placed on suspension were clear. It wanted them to not participate in ANC activities, nor speak to its members or on any of its matters in public.

But the curious case of Msibi, who can be seen in a recent video doing the rounds, addressing ANC members after being told to stay out office is being defended by the ANC.

In the video he can be heard speaking in Zulu, saying “I know it, I grew up with it. I am not confused, only the newbies are confused. I am elected provincial treasurer of the ANC.”

National spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party couldn't be rigid in the application of the rule.

Mabe defended Msibi's engagement with party members.

“These are members of the ANC, if they are using their platform to pronounce themselves an ANC position in a manner that is constructive and affirmed what the ANC would have set itself to do. I don’t think it’s a problem," said Mabe.

KwaZulu-Natal's Zandile Gumede was up for an election this weekend. She, too, stepped aside. She vowed to remain out of office if elected chair.