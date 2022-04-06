Air Belgium to start seasonal flights in SA from September

It is another boost to the province's tourism sector, which is trying to get back on its feet.

CAPE TOWN - Air Belgium plans to fly seasonal flights to South Africa starting in September.

It will include three flights each week, flying simultaneously to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Western Cape investment organisation, Wesgro, said that the Johannesburg and Cape Town routes were currently the Belgium airline’s only African flights.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander explained: "I’m very pleased to say that with Air Belgium coming back, we’re getting to about 23 of the 27 direct services back into operation, so we’re very excited about that."

She also said that the tourism market was slowly getting back to pre-COVID-19 numbers.

"The international operations are back at about 60-65% and the domestic operations are back at 72%, so the recovery, I think, is quite strong,” said Stander.