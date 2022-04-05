Zwelihle residents protest for third time, demand justice for slain Mayile

The young woman's body was found in January on the same day she was meant to get her matric results.

CAPE TOWN - The community of Zwelihle in Hermanus has for a third time taken to the streets to demand justice for Sisipho Mayile.

Democratic Alliance Overstrand constituency head and community representative Masizole Mnqasela said Mayile's family and the community are in pain.

“When will Sisipho rest, because Sisipho will never rest so long as her killers have not been found. Equally, we will never rest until justice is served for Sisipho.”

Mnqasela said they've been haunted by the question of who is next.

Western Cape top cop Thembisile Patekile received and signed Monday's memorandum saying they are working around the clock to solve the 21-year-old's murder.

However, he also warned police don't have any eyewitnesses in this case.

Still, he's reiterated gender-based violence remains a priority.