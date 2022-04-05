Zondo: All candidates appearing before JSC will be treated with dignity, respect

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is chairing the 23-member body which this week is interviewing a number of candidates for various judicial positions.

CAPE TOWN - Chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday said that the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) agreed that all candidates appearing before it would be treated with dignity and respect, although this did not mean they would not face robust questioning.

Five candidates will vie for two positions on the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the first interview, Zondo said that the JSC discussed its mandate on Monday and agreed to apply selection criteria that were drawn up in 2010 to guide its work.

Zondo said that the JSC had "very fruitful and constructive discussions" on Monday on its mandate and selection criteria for appointments.

"There was always also complete acceptance by all commissioners without exception that, at times, we intend treating all candidates with respect and courtesy," he said.

Zondo’s comments come after a turbulent time for the JSC, which has come under fire for the way candidates have been treated in interviews.

Zondo, however, stressed that candidates would not be treated with kid gloves: "It does not mean that candidates will not be asked difficult questions, they will be asked. But everyone must understand that all that is being done is to try and understand that we make sure that we try and do our job."

