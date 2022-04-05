Zelensky details 'gruesome human rights violations' to UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first speech to the United Nations Security Council detailing the gruesome human rights violations taking place in his country.

JOHANNESBURG - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first speech to the United Nations Security Council detailing the gruesome human rights violations taking place in his country.

Zelensky called for tougher action against Russia for killing civilians in the city of Bucha.

He called for the reform of the Security Council and for the removal of Russia as an option.

"And now we need a decision from the Security Council for peace in Ukraine. If you do not know how to make this decision, you can do two things, either remove Russia as an aggressor and a source of war, so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression and its own war.

Zelensky also called for an international conference on world security.

"It’s time to transform the system, the United Nations. So, therefore I propose to convene a global conference and we can do it here in peaceful Kyiv in order to determine how we are going to reform the world security system."

The United States and Britain this week announced plans to call for Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council following allegations of civilian executions in the city of Bucha.