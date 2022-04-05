Women judges make a case for gender representation in the Constitutional Court

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Appeal Court Judge Mahube Molemela both told the JSC that gender representation in the Constitutional Court needs to be improved.

CAPE TOWN - Two women candidates vying for appointment to the highest court in the land are pushing hard for the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to nominate at least one of them.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Appeal Court Judge Mahube Molemela both told the JSC that gender representation in the court needed to be improved.

They were among five candidates interviewed by the JSC on Tuesday to fill two vacancies at the apex court.

Kathree-Setiloane and Molemela had been interviewed for Constitutional Court posts before - after the last JSC interviews in October President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed two black men.

The Constitutional Court currently has five male judges and three female judges.

Judge Kathree-Setiloane told the JSC that the Constitution was clear about gender representation in the court.

“I think it’s very important, not to just pay lip service to the issues of gender but to actually make appointments of strong, competent women.”

Molemela told the JSC that it was “lamentable” that nearly three decades after democracy dawned, judges still did not reflect South Africa’s demographics.

“I acknowledge that steps in the right direction have been taken but it being 2022, we should be there already, especially when you consider that you have among your candidates’ women who tick all the boxes,” said Molemela.