Winde questioned on level 4 appointment of Bonginkosi Madikizela

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape premier's office says a special advisor has yet to be appointed after a request to appoint Bonginkosi Madikizela on a level 4 post was denied.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had approved a level 3 appointment.

In April last year, Madikizela resigned as transport MEC and DA Western Cape leader following claims that he'd lied about his qualifications.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore questioned why Premier Alan Winde asked for a higher paying level 4 appointment when it was clear that Madikizela did not qualify.

“We all know that he submitted a fraudulent CV claiming to have a BCom and he was punished for that. Yet people like JP Smith, Marius Koen from Saldanha, who are white members from the DA also put forward claims about their CV which were not correct.''

Cape Town City Councilor JP Smith clarified that he had never lied but admitted an incorrect biography was distributed while Saldhana Bay Mayor Marius Koen also denied the allegations.

Dugmore claimed Winde's announcement of his intention to appoint Madikizela was cynical and demeaning towards the former DA provincial leader.

Winde stressed that no appointment had been made yet.