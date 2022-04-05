Western Cape authorities probe Capricorn fire

Several shacks were destroyed and a house was damaged on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are also probing a fire in Capricorn.

Fire and rescue's Jermaine Carelse said there were no injuries reported.

"The City found rescue servers responded at 6:55 to structures alight in Trudy Road. The quick response from crews from Lakeside, Wynberg, Constantia, and Mitchells Plain ensured that the fire was contained and extinguished at approximately 8:30. A number of persons were displaced."