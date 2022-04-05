Western Cape ANC to discuss sexual assault claims against dismissed MEC Fritz

More than a month ago, Premier Alan Winde announced that Albert Fritz had been fired from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Monday said it will raise the matter of allegations of sexual misbehaviour levelled against the dismissed MEC for community safety, Albert Fritz, at a meeting of the social development standing committee on Tuesday.



This was after receiving an independent investigation report into allegations of sexual misconduct reportedly against young women recruited to work for his office.

The ANC said the alleged sexual conduct occurred during his tenure as social development MEC.

The ANC's Mesuli Kama said the department is scheduled to brief the standing committee about its gender-based violence policy.

“We believe that the briefing will be incomplete without the full disclosure about the allegations made against Fritz because when we understand these details, we are able to measure and hold the department accountable on whether the policy (if they have any) is in line and effective.”