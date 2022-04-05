WC seeks to have locust problem declared a national disaster

Locusts have infested parts of the central Karoo and Garden Route regions.

CAPE TOWN - Parts of the Western Cape are being swarmed by locusts.

The province's Agriculture Department has been given R5 million to deal with the problem.

The department said that there were indications that the size and occurrence of locust swarms were decreasing in the Cape, however, the threat of re-occurrence remains.

MEC Ivan Meyer is worried that the swarms could move to the Eastern Cape.

"The Western Cape cabinet has given in-principle approval for an application to declare the locust problem a national disaster because the problem is also prevalent in the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape. The Western Cape Department of Agriculture will continue to work with our role players to find sustainable solutions to protect our agricultural sector," Meyer said.