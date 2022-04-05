[WATCH] Man in trolley hitches ride behind fuel tanker on N1 in pouring rain
Kabous le Roux | Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
A bizarre video of a man in a shopping trolley catching a ride by holding on to an Engen fuel tanker on the N1 outside Pretoria is going viral right now.
It is pouring with rain, but the man seems to enjoy himself, bobbing his head, smiling, and waving at the camera.
Traffic police in Gauteng are investigating.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:11).
He’s seemingly having a lot of fun! … in a shopping trolley, holding on to the back of a huge Engen tanker, speeding along the N1… He seemed very happy… I don’t know how he detaches, though? …Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Look at this: on the freeway outside Pretoria. @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lIWFlB8aPsYusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 3, 2022
