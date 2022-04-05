WATCH LIVE: JSC interviews candidates for 2 ConCourt positions

JSC commissioners are interviewing candidates for a total of 11 vacancies in the superior courts, including the apex court.

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is interviewing candidates to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

Following his appointment as Chief Justice on Friday, Justice Raymond Zondo will chair the JSC interviews, where he will swap roles after his gruelling interview for the top job in February.

Over the next four days, the revamped JSC will interview 28 candidates for the 11 vacancies in the superior courts.

The two vacancies in the Constitutional Court follow the retirement of four justices last year and come just a few months after the Chief Justice interviews.

The Constitutional Court interviews have six candidates, including Judge David Unterhalter and appeal judge, Mahube Molemela.

Following the February Chief Justice interviews, civil society organisations called on the JSC to not proceed with any new interviews for judicial appointments until a code of conduct for commissioners was published.

In a letter to commissioners, the organisations said that the recent JSC interviews for the position of Chief Justice left the public disturbed.

Unterhalter will be interviewed on Tuesday.

The interviews end on Friday.

WATCH: JSC interviews candidates for 2 ConCourt positions