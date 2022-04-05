Two life terms each for men guilty of murdering couple near Putfontein off-ramp

19-year-old Johanco Flieschman and 21-year-old Jessica Kuhn were shot dead by the pair who approached them when their car ran out of fuel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Benoni Regional Court has handed two life terms each to two men found guilty of the 2020 premeditated murder of a couple near the notorious Putfontein off-ramp on the N12 highway.

The couple was travelling with two passengers and one of them was able to identify the killers.

Melusi Shima and Ishmael Hlabathi pleaded not guilty to the crime and have been in custody since their arrest in June 2020.

"The court ordered that the life sentence run concurrently as the NPA we want to assure the community that the NPA is committed to prosecuting all crimes without fear, favour, or prejudice," said the NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana.