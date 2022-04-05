Three men gunned down in Delft, SAPS still probing motive for murder

In the latest incident on Sunday, three men were gunned down in an informal settlement in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Another week another mass shooting in Cape Town - this time in Delft.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Detectives were deployed to the Jerusalem informal settlement in Delft south on Sunday night where they found three men with gunshot wounds.

The assailants are still on the run.

This shooting comes just days after a mass murder in an informal settlement in Southfield where three men were shot execution-style.

Last month, the Enkanini and Endlovini informal settlements in Khayelitsha were rocked by two mass killings, which collectively resulted in the death of 11 people.

The alleged triggerman linked to the Enkanini incident appeared in court on Monday where the matter was postponed to later this week while the state verifies the authenticity of CCTV footage to confirm the accused's alleged alibi.