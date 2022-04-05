Stellenbosch graduate celebrates by raising funds for students in debt

Thembalethu Seyisi, 22, will be raising funds for #Action4Inclusion, a crowdfunding campaign aimed at alleviating student debt when he receives his LLB degree.

CAPE TOWN - Instead of celebrating his graduation with family and friends, a Stellenbosch University student has chosen to raise funds for students in debt.

Thembalethu Seyisi, 22, will be raising funds for #Action4Inclusion, a crowdfunding campaign aimed at alleviating student debt when he receives his LLB degree on Tuesday.

The initiative was launched in 2020 and was established by the SU Representative Council under the patronage of Professor Thuli Madonsela, the Law Faculty Chair in Social Justice.

"It really involves various activities from hiking mountains but this particular one that we are starting and using my graduation for is part of having a bigger plan of having stokvels around the country where you invite friends and family to come have supper with you but they should pay a certain amount to the fund."

After completing his LLB degree last year, he started working as a candidate attorney at Cluver Markotter Attorneys in Stellenbosch in January.

His graduation party at Middelvlei Wine Estate would serve as a fundraising event and guests would be asked to make a donation.

"Every year students at various institutions and ours is no exception stand in long lines thinking am I going to get registered this year, will I have food once I'm registered. Will I get my degree once I have graduated and we view this as an equality matter and a social justice matter."

Seyisi was also awarded the Rector's Award for Excellence in Social Impact last year.