Saftu welcomes the end of South Africa's national state of disaster

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the end of the state of disaster.

Saftu said this came as a relief for those sectors of the economy that incurred massive losses due to COVID lockdown restrictions.

But, the federation warned that it was too soon to celebrate the prospects of an economic recovery.

The lifting of the two-year lockdown came into effect at midnight on Monday following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

The hospitality, tourism and entertainment industries took a hard knock from forced closure, the restriction of movement, number limitations and additional costs that came with implementing some of the non-pharmaceutical interventions under the lockdown.

Saftu’s Trevor Shaku said, “These sectors and other sectors connected to them suffered in terms of GDP growth and shed jobs dramatically during the period of hard lockdown.”

Shaku said while the end of the lockdown brought hope for job creation and economic recovery, it is important to keep perspective.

“While it is important to celebrate the lifting of the national state of disaster it is important to keep a perspective that we are dealing with neo-colonial and neoliberal capitalism, where multinational take-overs result in restructuring that leads to massive job shedding instead of job creation.”