SA Council of Churches unhappy with continued limitation to gatherings

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it's unhappy with the continued restrictions on gatherings as part of the transitional measures in place following the lifting of the national state of disaster.

The council said government had failed to acknowledge the social role of the church and how it had contributed to the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, some, like the International Federation of Christian Churches, previously lamented the suggestion that vaccine certificates be provided to allow people to attend church.

Under the transitional measures, crowds may gather at no more that 50% of the venue capacity. However, those who produced proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test had no upper limit on numbers, while those who didn't show either were limited to 1,000 indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

The SACC’s Mzwandile Molo said it seemed government didn't take the role of the church seriously.

“You cannot categorise churches simply as gatherings, because there’s a social impact, a spiritual impact and there’s a faith position that allows us to worship our God.”

On the issue of vaccine mandates, Molo said, “For the president to ask the churches to police the entry into the churches of people who are unvaccinated, we feel it’s unfair.”

Molo said government was asking the church to go against its basic tenant of accepting all.