Public health expert hopes for lasting behavioural change to curb COVID spread

CAPE TOWN - With the national state of disaster having been lifted, a public health expert hopes that there'll be lasting behavioural changes to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"[There should be] some degree of vigilance about close gatherings with people, some degree of vigilance about symptoms and staying home or staying away from people if one is symptomatic and that should become the new normal because we are going to have a fifth wave, we will have a new variant and there'll be new respiratory infections coming on the horizons," Professor Myer said.

University of Cape Town (UCT) academic professor, Landon Myer, said that the disaster declaration was an emergency measure and we have to move towards normalcy.

"What we need to keep in mind is that this is the new normal, we're moving out of this abnormal state into a normal public health legislative environment," Myer said.

Some regulations will be kept, for a while longer.

You'll still have to wear masks indoors while public venues, like stadia, can still only accept 50% of their capacity.

If you want to enjoy a rugby match, for example, you'll have to prove you've been vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test no older than three days.

Travellers entering South Africa will also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.