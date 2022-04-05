Phaahla 'processing comments' for amendments to National Health Act

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has been addressing the media alongside Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says they have started processing comments made for the amendment of the National Health Act.

Phaahla was addressing the media alongside Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night on the lifting of the national state of disaster after 750 days.

However, certain regulations such as the wearing of masks indoors and providing a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test at large events remained for the next 30 days.

Phaahla said these interim regulations are necessary to prevent a resurgence.

"We have seen what has been happening. We are studying that. In some countries as we speak now, there is a lot of concern because some of the countries as you are people who follow the news will know that a big city like Shanghai in China as we speak is currently under lockdown. A city of more than 20 million people and other areas in China and other parts of the world. So these measures are to help us not to go there."