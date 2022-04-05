National state of disaster lifted but pandemic not over, warns Health Dept

The Department of Health has warned that the pandemic is not over and citizens should still abide by the non-pharmaceutical transitional measures that remain in place such as mask-wearing in indoor public spaces.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are waking up to their first day without the national state of disaster, 750 days after it was first implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But the Department of Health has warned that the pandemic is not over and citizens should still abide by the non-pharmaceutical transitional measures that remain in place such as mask-wearing in indoor public spaces.

Making the announcement on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded South Africans to participate in the public consultation ahead of the promulgation of the health regulations.

Deputy director-general of the Health Department Nicholas Crisp said: “The pandemic is not over, so we need to make sure that there are provisions so that if we need them, then we can use them to regulate whatever comes at us. So, these are regulations we are talking about, not laws, although they may need to amend some of the laws down the line so that they are able to provide the kind of regulations we had during the lockdown.”

The closing date for the submission of comments is 15 April 2022.

