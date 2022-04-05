Lavender Hill community left shaken after murder of teen girl (15)

Lameez Johnson was gunned down in front of her home on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Lavender Hill community has been left shaken by the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

On Sunday morning, Lameez Johnson was gunned down in front of her home along Military Road in St Montague Village.

She's believed to have been talking to friends when she was shot.

"Muizenberg police are in pursuit of information and leads following a shooting incident on Sunday where a 15-year-old girl was shot outside her residence in Military Heights. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," the police’s Andre Traut said.

Traut also said that the motive for the attack is unknown.