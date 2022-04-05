Khayelitsha mass shooting suspect is innocent, says his lawyer

Thando Shuba (35), arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of six residents, made another appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The defence in the Khayelitsha mass killing case believes his client is innocent.

The victims were gunned down in the Enkani informal settlement last month.

Eyewitnesses identified Shuba as one of the gunmen.

Initial police reports revealed that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road.



Attorney Phindile Vepile, however, stresses that his client has an alibi in the form of CCTV footage that removes him from the crime scene.

"We do believe that the CCTV footage will in fact vindicate our client of the charges," Vepile said.

The State is scrutinising the visuals before the court case resumes on Friday.

Shuba faces six counts of murder in relation to the killing.