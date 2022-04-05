Govt's move to lift national state of disaster welcomed

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde had been the loudest in calling for the state of disaster to be scrapped and he said that lifting the measure was long overdue.

CAPE TOWN - The decision by government to lift the national state of disaster has been widely welcomed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Monday night.

Government has in recent months come under increasing pressure to do away with COVID-19 regulations it implemented in 2020.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde had been the loudest in calling for the state of disaster to be scrapped.

He said that lifting the measure was long overdue.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that it hoped that the worst was behind us.

The party also hopes that South Africa will be able to return to a semblance of ‘normal’ life in the near future.



The Good party said that South Africa, like the rest of the world, had navigated an unprecedented public health crisis.

It added that despite criticism about restrictions, government had managed the pandemic following the science.

WATCH: SA's national state of disaster lifted