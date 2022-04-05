Good's De Lille wishes councillor De Villiers strength after his wife's passing

Theresa de Villiers apparently drowned in a swimming pool while visiting relatives in Gqeberha on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Messages of condolences have been pouring in for former Springbok coach and Good councillor, Peter de Villiers, following the death of his wife in a tragic incident on Monday.

Good party leader, Patricia de Lille, was among those who've extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.

The party's Samkelo Mgobozi: "The Good party leader has extended her heartfelt condolences to the former SA rugby coach and Good councillor, Peter de Villiers, on the tragic passing of his beloved wife. Leader De Lille has said: 'May strength, peace, love surround you and your family, coach, as you go through this difficult time."

An inquest docket has been opened.