Experts warn SA to protect itself against pending global economic catastrophe

Foreign policy experts have called on South Africa to create a financial and policy cushion to protect itself against a pending global catastrophe that they say will be far worse than the 2008 global recession.

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign policy experts have called on South Africa to create a financial and policy cushion to protect itself against a pending global catastrophe that they say will be far worse than the 2008 global recession.

Several academics took part in the University of Johannesburg's discussion on South Africa's position on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday where several scenarios were considered with the common thread being South Africa's unpreparedness for the new order that would emerge as a result of the conflict.

Director at RiskRecon Dr Kingsley Makhubela questioned where the country stood as China moved to buy oil in yuan from Saudi Arabia and Russia backed its rubble on gold with the signs clear that the US dollar was being undermined as a global trading currency.

“The 'us' vs 'them' dynamic and the economic war and the global economic uncertainty calls for South Africa to reinforce its position on multilateralism and maintenance of constructive engagement. The 'us' that is heard is always stable, but the 'them', its always fragmented and the 'them' is defined by the 'us' and that’s where it keeps on raising challenges,” said Makhubela.

Meanwhile, some of the experts who spoke at the webinar, including Richard Calland described Pretoria's position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "justified".

He said those criticising the country's mediation stance failed to consider that South Africa had varying interests beyond just the West.