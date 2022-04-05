Exiting 750 days in a national state of disaster, here's what you're free to do

JOHANNESBURG – On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted South Africa's national state of disaster after and extraordinary 750 days.

The number of deaths and hospitalisations related to COVID-19 had reduced significantly and it was believed that now was the time to begin returning to a normal way of life.

The following restrictions have been lifted:

The national state of disaster alert levels no longer applied.



The regulations on schools, retirement homes and public transport no longer applied.



Individuals were no longer required to isolate after COVID-19 exposure.



Masks were no longer required outdoors.



The criminalisation of not adhering to these rules no longer applied.



Going forward, the pandemic would be managed by the National Health Act.

For the next 30 days transitional measures would be put in place before a full return to normal.

These measures, that would automatically fall away after this period, included:

Masks had to be worn indoors in public spaces.



Public venues were only allowed to be at 50% capacity, provided a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination was shown.



If a negative test or proof of vaccination was not required by a venue, the limit would be 1,000 people for indoor venues and 2,000 for outdoors.



Anyone travelling into South Africa would be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test not older than 72 hours.



If these proofs were not given, they would be required to do an antigen test on arrival and isolate for 10 days if COVID positive.



The R350 social relief grant would remain in place.



The extension on the validity of licenses would remain in place.



Ramaphosa announced that the COVID-19 Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme would remain in place and only be terminated once it had fulfilled its purpose.

Ramaphosa warned that while the national state of disaster had ended the pandemic was not over and everyone should act with caution. He encouraged everyone to continue getting vaccinated.

Infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim warned that there was still the possibility of a new variant emerging and a fifth wave arriving in the winter but endorsed ending of the state of disaster.