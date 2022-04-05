Eastern Cape learners forced to relieve themselves in 'snake-infested bushes'

The Eastern Cape is among regions struggling to eradicate pit toilets and inadequate sanitation facilities at schools.

CAPE TOWN - Some Eastern Cape learners are being forced to relieve themselves in snake-infested bushes.

That's according to a member of a delegation of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that undertook an oversight inspection at Lundini Primary School in the OR Tambo District recently.

The province was among regions struggling to eradicate pit toilets and inadequate sanitation facilities at schools.

The DA's Yusuf Cassim, who was part of an NCOP delegation, said the school had six pit latrines used by both learners and teachers.

However, the seats were too large for young learners.

"These small vulnerable children are instead forced to relieve themselves outdoors where the SBG chairperson informed me that they had recently discovered a black mamba."

He said almost 1,600 schools in the Eastern Cape still had inappropriate and unsafe sanitation.

Only 33 schools were provided with sanitation facilities in the 2019/20 financial year and 18 schools were assisted in the following year.