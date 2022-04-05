Dlamini-Zuma: It's up to you to ensure state of disaster is not reinstated

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the current environment allows for the relaxation of some regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has warned South Africans that if need be, President Cyril Ramaphosa may reinstate the national state of disaster.

Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the media on Tuesday.

The president announced the lifting of the state of disaster on Monday night, saying the country no longer met the minimum requirements to be under it.

About 750 days ago, the country went into a state of disaster due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New infections and deaths have decreased significantly since the first wave of the virus.

"So, if we look after ourselves, wear masks, and make sure that we do what needs to be done... Wash our hands and all that, we may avoid a situation were this pandemic becomes a disaster again and that's what we hoping for."