COVID fifth wave likely to hit SA in May but dependent on new variant - Karim

Professor Salim Abdool Karim is reminding South Africans that we are still living in a pandemic and if past trends continue, it is likely that we'll see a new wave of infections in winter.

JOHANNESBURG - Infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that South Africans could expect a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections in early May but this would be dependent on the emergence of a new variant.

Citizens have been warned to remain vigilant, especially as cabinet announced the lifting of the national state of disaster, which was aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

Karim said that the case surge in China was not of immediate concern as it was being driven by the Omicron variant, which had already peaked in South Africa.

But, he said, it depended on whether we would see a new COVID-19 variant, with none detected as yet.

"There are some early indications, for example, BA.4 is now increasing in South Africa – Deltacron is increasing in some countries – but a clear-cut new variant has not been reported yet," Karim said.

The professor explains that it is unlikely that a new wave will be driven by a past variant, as many have developed immunity either from natural infection of vaccination.

Karim’s endorsed the lifting of the national state of disaster, saying that the current low transmission rate made this a good time to ease restrictions.