COVID-19 rules will become obsolete once 70% of SA is vaccinated, says Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has been addressing the media alongside Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla says getting South Africa vaccinated remains a top priority after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the national state of disaster on Monday.

"Once we reach full cover, 70% full coverage, then there will be good enough protection that even these measures won't be required," he said.

He also touched on so-called natural immunity to the virus.

"Natural immunity doesn't last for a long time. Those anti-bodies and other immunity cells do dissipate over time and that's why even with vaccination because the level of protection declines over time, we have boosters".

NEW RULES

The lifting of the national state of disaster has not left South Africans without rules.

However, certain regulations such as the wearing of masks indoors and providing a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test at large events remained for the next 30 days.

Phaahla said these interim regulations are necessary to prevent a resurgence.

"We have seen what has been happening. We are studying that. In some countries as we speak now, there is a lot of concern because some of the countries as you are people who follow the news will know that a big city like Shanghai in China as we speak is currently under lockdown. A city of more than 20 million people and other areas in China and other parts of the world. So, these measures are to help us not to go there."

PROCESSING COMMENTS

Phaahla added that they had begun processing comments made for the amendment of the National Health Act.

People have until 16 April to submit their comments.