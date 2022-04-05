Cosatu troubled by reports SACP owes staff six months’ wages

Cosatu said that the South African Communist Party (SACP) must immediately pay its employees what is due to them.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Monday said that it was troubled by recent reports that its alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP), owed its staff members six months' wages.

It said that the SACP must immediately pay its employees what was due to them.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said: "This is something that is totally unacceptable. The SACP is supposed to be the vanguard of the working class, it is supposed to fight against the exploitation of workers and it cannot be caught up in headlines where it is accused of failing to pay the working class."

Pamla said that they would be taking this matter further.

"As Cosatu, we will engage with the SACP and we believe that those who hold ministerial positions in the SACP need to sacrifice and forfeit their own salaries to prove that they are committed to the socialist ideals," Pamla said.