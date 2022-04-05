City Power: Electricity restored to 98% of Joburg CBD following tunnel fire

Technicians will, however, on Tuesday morning work on a cable fault that's restricting power from being restored to a handful of buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - In the latest update, City Power has confirmed that as of late on Monday, electricity had been restored to 98% of customers in the Joburg CBD following a tunnel fire that saw a week-long outage in the area.

Technicians will, however, on Tuesday morning work on a cable fault that's restricting power from being restored to a handful of buildings, as City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explained: “This will be about four or five buildings around the site of the operation where the fire was being put out that is near Ntemi Piliso and Anderson Street and this is due to the cable that will be fixed this morning."

Efforts to restore electricity to several areas in the city centre had also hit setback late in April after a sewerage pipe burst underground.