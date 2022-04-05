Police investigating culpable homicide in deadly Belhar crash

The collision which happened Monday night left three childen dead and one teenage boy in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Police have been investigating a case of culpable homicide after three children were killed in a car crash in Belhar.

The collision happened on Monday night.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that a 14-year-old boy survived and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

‘’According to reports, two vehicles were involved in an accident where two girls aged 11 and five and a four-month-old baby boy died and a 14-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.’’