Asylum seeker's bribery case highlights plight of refugees

It's alleged an official accepted 500 rand to extend a Bangladeshi national's permit.

CAPE TOWN - The plight of refugees has been highlighted by a case against an asylum seeker accused of bribing a Home Affairs official.

It's alleged the official accepted R500 to extend a Bangladeshi national's permit.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi reacted by saying the bribe for a free service suggested the person was aware he or she did not have a valid claim for international protection.

However, the Scalabrini Centre's James Chapman took issue with the minister's comments.

“Don’t label or mislabel migrants or refugees and asylum seekers with a tarnished brush because if you do that then it’s just going to feed into this already very negative anti-migrant rhetoric. Also, with the amount of people taking the law into their own hands and harming or attacking migrants is something that one needs to be very careful about,” said Chapman.

Chapman added that when dealing with bribery and corruption, it was a two-way street.

“It’s not just the asylum seeker, refugee, migrant or the person who’s accused but there’s also a part played by the government official. Let’s also mention that while the court is still assessing one shouldn’t make sweeping statements or judgments about what people have done while were still at the allegation stage.”