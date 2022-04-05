AgriSA warns of the dire economic consequences of poor road infrastructure

AgriSA said there will be dire consequences for South Africa should the dilapidated roads not be fixed.

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA said on Tuesday that the poor state of the country's roads would have dire consequences on the economy.

The Agricultural Industry Association hosted a discussion on the state of rural of provincial roads as well as its impact on the sector and economy.

Out of 311 farmers who participated in a survey on the issue said they relied on road transportation to move up to 94% of their produce.

AgriSA Chief Economist Kulani Siweya said their recent survey included participants from the five worst-affected provinces in South Africa with 19% in horticulture, 30% in agronomy, and 51% in animal production.

“Participating farmers rely on road transportation to move on average 94% of their produce. And these participants transported an estimated R23 million worth of agricultural produce by road in the last financial year, for a combined total of more than R7.1 billion," said Siweya.

Siweya highlighted rising transport and maintenance costs that farmers had to fork out for that affected the price consumers had to pay.

“The sector already contributes about R128 billion to GDP but this could be even higher.”